Charghat Upazila Health Complex faces water crisis



Charghat Upazila Health Complex in Rajshahi. photo: observer

The health complex supervisor Mahmuda Khanam on Sunday said they are facing terrible difficulties to provide health services to patients due to the water crisis. The staff and patients are doing their emergency tasks by fetching water from a tube well outside of the hospital, she added.

According to the source, the water pump of the health complex was dysfunctional at night on December 15. Later, the health complex authorities informed it to the department concerned. No step has been visualized yet even after informing this to the relevant department.

Patient Sakhina Khatun said, "My mother was hospitalised her three days back but now facing the water crisis."

Another patient Runa Khatun said her husband is suffering from diarrhoea but now suffering badly because of water crisis.

Golam Mostafa, assistant engineer of Charghat Upazila Public Health Engineering, said no one informed them about the water crisis in the health complex.







