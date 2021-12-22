2,528 ticketless train passengers fined in Pabna

PABNA, Dec 21: Pakshi Divisional Railway collected Tk 5, 48,750 including fine and fare from 2,528 non-ticketed passengers of different trains in 24 hours from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

PDR Commercial Officer (DCO) Nasir Uddin confirmed the information. Fare money of Tk 3, 51,340 and a fine of Tk 1, 97,410 were collected from 2,528 passengers for travelling on trains without tickets.

Train tickets are checked by blocking stations. Passengers were fined for not showing tickets. The campaign against ticketless passengers will continue.







