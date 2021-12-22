Video
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021
China hits out at criticism over Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021

BEIJING, Dec 21: China blacklisted four members of a US federal commission on religious freedom on Tuesday in the latest tit-for-tat response to Washington's own sanctions targeting alleged perpetrators of "genocide" in Xinjiang.
The move came as Beijing also hit out at Washington for appointing a new special coordinator for Tibet and blasted global powers over their criticism of local elections in Hong Kong that vetted out the opposition.
China's treatment of Tibetans, Muslim minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang and an ongoing crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong have contributed to worsening diplomatic relations between Western powers and Beijing.
Xinjiang in particular has prompted Washington to slap sanctions on a growing list of Chinese politicians and companies as well as a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics, sparking fury in Beijing and reciprocal measures.
On Tuesday China announced the latest targets -- four members of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).
Beijing's foreign ministry named chairwoman Nadine Maenza, vice chairman Nury Turkel, as well as commissioners Anurima Bhargava and James W. Carr as newly sanctioned.
"These countermeasures include the prohibition of the above-mentioned persons from entering China and the freezing of their assets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau," spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.
"Chinese citizens and institutions are also prohibited from dealing with these people."    -AFP



