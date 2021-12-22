Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

NEW YORK, Dec 21: Former president Donald Trump sued New York's attorney general on Monday in an attempt to stop her years-long civil probe into his business dealings, a court filing showed.
The lawsuit filed in a federal court in upstate New York claims that Letitia James, a Democrat, is violating Trump's constitutional rights with a politically motivated investigation.
"Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent," it said.
James is probing whether the Trump Organization may have illegally reported false values on its properties, potentially to gain banking and tax advantages.
In a statement released Monday, James described Trump's lawsuit as "an  attempted collateral attack" on the probe.
"Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump," she said.
Trump's lawsuit comes after the Washington Post reported earlier this month that James had asked him to testify in person at her office on January 7.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China hits out at criticism over Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong
Biden to offer free tests as Omicron becomes dominant
Putin warns West of military measures over Ukraine threats
People walk past cars partially submerged in floodwaters
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Mamata claims landmark victory
Dubai princess Haya wins $733m in divorce settlement
Moderna booster appears effective against omicron


Latest News
Govt welcomes US rewards for info on fugitive convicts: Momen
SAFF U-19 final: Bangladesh face India on Wednesday
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
JP wants party's secretary general's wife as EC
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Khaleda's treatment abroad: HC likely to hear petition Wednesday
Govt advises to scale down Christmas, New Year celebrations
17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck
EC dialogue: BNP neither gets invitation nor makes any decision
Akram Khan set to resign from BCB post, says wife
Most Read News
London cancels New Year event over COVID surge
DU student expelled from hall for torturing junior
Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth
WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated
US reports first omicron death
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father
People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Cold wave likely to subside from Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft