Mamata claims landmark victory

KOLKATA, Dec 21: The Trinamool Congress Tuesday registered a landslide victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, winning 134 of the 144 wards. The BJP, which had emerged as the main opposition party in the Assembly polls earlier this year, won three seats, while the Left Front and Congress won two each. The Independents, with three seats, ended an equal footing with the non-TMC parties.

Counting of votes for 144 wards of KMC began this morning at 8 am. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked the people of the metropolis for the "massive" victory. "I want to dedicate this triumph to the people of the state and 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people - the slogan of TMC). Several national parties like the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) also fought against us, but they were all defeated. This victory will show the way in national politics in days to come," Mamata said.

"We won a landslide victory because I am a daughter of the soil. We work on the ground, not in the skies. We do what we say," said Mamata, whose recent political moves, including meetings with opposition players, have fuelled speculation that she is ready to helm the 2024 offensive against the BJP.

The Trinamool, which returned to power earlier this year with a giant victory over its main challenger BJP, has made big gains in the civic body since 2015 when it won 114 seats. The Left saw a big drop from its 15-seat tally in the previous polls. The Congress remains at number 4.

The Left and the Congress, after fighting the assembly election in an alliance, decided to contest the Kolkata civic polls separately. One of the Trinamool's prominent candidates this time is Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She won from ward number 73, Bhowanipore. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is divided into 144 administrative wards, which are grouped into 16 boroughs. The Bengal BJP has alleged violence and poll violations in election. -TNN









