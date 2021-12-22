Video
Covid cases threaten Salernitana's Serie A game at Udinese

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

ROME, DEC 21: Salernitana cast doubt on Tuesday's Serie A game at Udinese when they announced Covid-19 cases had prevented their squad leaving as planned for northeastern Italy.
The Salerno club said they had heeded the advice of local health officials and had informed the Italian league.
"Following proven positive cases in the squad, the club takes note of the provisions of the local health authorities of Salerno, which have requested the suspension of the activity of the team and have prohibited it from participating in sporting events," said the club.
The game is scheduled for 6:30 pm (1730 GMT).
If the match is called off, it will be the first game cancelled in Italy this season.
Salernitana are last in Serie A but faces a more pressing threat to their top-flight status.
Promoted to Serie A this season, they immediately fell foul of Italian football federation rules because they are owned by Claudio Lotito, who also owns Serie A Lazio.
They have failed to meet a deadline for finding a buyer, and could be expelled from the league.    -AFP


