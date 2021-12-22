V-Day Handball semifinals today

Both the men's group semifinals of Victory Day Handball competition (men's and women's) will be held today (Wednesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's first semifinal, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) takes on Dhaka Divisional Sports Association in the first semifinal at 12 pm while Bangladesh Police Handball Club meet Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party in the second semis at 2.30 pm.

Meanwhile, in the day's men's group matches, Dhaka Divisional Sports Association beat Kushtia Anwar Sarkar Sports Academy by 33-19 goals after leading the first half by 14-10, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party defeated Jamaplur Sports Academy by 41-15 goals after dominating the first half by 26-6 goals and Bangladesh Police Handball Club outclassed Dhaka Divisional Sports Association by 37-18 goals after leading the first half by 13-9 goals.

In the day's lone women's group match, Bangladesh Police Handball Club beat Tetulia Upazila Sports Association of Panchagarh district by 30-27 goals after the winners' trailed the first half by 11-12 goals. -BSS











