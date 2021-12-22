Dhaka presenting new champion as Japan, Korea playing final

The ongoing 2021 Asian Champions Trophy, Dhaka is going to present a new champion of the event when Japan and South Korea national hockey teams are engaging in the final of the event today (Wednesday) at 6:00 pm.

None of the finalists lifted the trophy of the event before and that's why a new champion is going to clinch the trophy this time.

On the other hand, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are facing off in the place decider at 3:30 pm at the current capital of Asian Hockey, the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

The India boys who played well and won all the previous matches in the pool round failed to secure the final. Pakistan boys, who are one of the top powers of Asian hockey failed to do that well in the pool round. They too failed to secure the final losing to Korea in a competitive 5-6 semi-final match on the same day.

The finalists had met in the pool round last Wednesday when they played a 3-3 tie. So the fans will be eagerly waiting to see what these rivals can do this Wednesday.

The challengers of the place decider too faced each other in the pool round on Friday when India outplayed Pakistan by 3-1.

In the second semi-final on Tuesday, Japan outplayed India by a 5-3 margin. An interesting fact is that the Japanese boys lost to the same rivals by 0-6 goals. As per statistics, Japan was far behind the opponents. India was undoubtedly the favourite team. But a wise person says, statistics are nothing but a bunch of numbers. Any team with the proper plan and capacity to implement and improvise plans in time can win the match. The Japan boys proved that in the match.









