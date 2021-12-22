Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu NCL 2021-22

North, South Zones close to draw, Central sniff win

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Sports Reporter

Walton Central Zone need 112 runs to win against Islami Bank East Zone at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur after the end of day-3 on Tuesday while the match between BCB North Zone and BCB South Zone rolling towards a draw at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
Central Zone vs East Zone
Wrapping up East Zone for 180 in the 2nd innings, Central Zone got an easy target of 199 runs and had posted 87 runs on the board losing the wicket of Mizanur Rahman.
Mizanur scored 12 runs before being preyed by Anamul Haque Jr. Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar however, didn't allow Eastern bowlers to create further damage as both the top order batters remained unbeaten till calling off the day's game. Mithun was batting on 42 while Soumya was on 33.
Earlier, Centrals were bowled out in their first innings adding four runs to overnight's 223 for nine.
Asaduzzaman Payel and Tanvir Islam took three wickets each while Anamul Haque and Nayeem Hasan shared two wickets apiece.
IBEZ in reply, failed to show minimum resistance but batter number seven and eight Pritom Kumar and Nayeem Hasan. Pritom scored 54 while Nayeem amassed 68 runs. East Zone lost six wickets to manage 51 runs before the 103-runs' 7th wicket partnership.  Hasan Murad hauled four wickets while Abu Hider Rony and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury shared two wickets each.
South Zone vs North Zone
Ridding on the tons of Towhid Hridoy and Amite Hasan South Zone posted 350 runs on the board in their first innings losing three wickets in response to 385 runs' first innings total of North Zone.
Resuming from overnight's 31, Amite stopped on 131 while Hridoy was batting on 159, who scored 39 on the previous day. Beside, Zakir Hasan went unbeaten on 17.
Earlier, South Zone posted 385 runs on the board ridding on the bat Naeem Islam (137), Maidul Islam Ankon (76) and Shorifullah (56). Nasum Ahmed hauled six wickets 126 runs while Nahidul Islam and Mahedi Hasan shared the rest four wickets between them equally.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CAF chief visits Cameroon, says Cup of Nations will be success
Auction house extends Maradona sale after lack of bids
Qatar seizes rainbow-coloured toys it deems 'un-Islamic'
Championship leaders Fulham stumble against Sheffield United
Covid cases threaten Salernitana's Serie A game at Udinese
Premier League to play on during Covid chaos
FIFA seeks to woo member federations with big windfalls for biennial World Cups
V-Day Handball semifinals today


Latest News
Govt welcomes US rewards for info on fugitive convicts: Momen
SAFF U-19 final: Bangladesh face India on Wednesday
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
JP wants party's secretary general's wife as EC
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Khaleda's treatment abroad: HC likely to hear petition Wednesday
Govt advises to scale down Christmas, New Year celebrations
17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck
EC dialogue: BNP neither gets invitation nor makes any decision
Akram Khan set to resign from BCB post, says wife
Most Read News
London cancels New Year event over COVID surge
DU student expelled from hall for torturing junior
Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth
WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated
US reports first omicron death
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father
People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Cold wave likely to subside from Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft