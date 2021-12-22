North, South Zones close to draw, Central sniff win

Walton Central Zone need 112 runs to win against Islami Bank East Zone at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur after the end of day-3 on Tuesday while the match between BCB North Zone and BCB South Zone rolling towards a draw at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Central Zone vs East Zone

Wrapping up East Zone for 180 in the 2nd innings, Central Zone got an easy target of 199 runs and had posted 87 runs on the board losing the wicket of Mizanur Rahman.

Mizanur scored 12 runs before being preyed by Anamul Haque Jr. Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar however, didn't allow Eastern bowlers to create further damage as both the top order batters remained unbeaten till calling off the day's game. Mithun was batting on 42 while Soumya was on 33.

Earlier, Centrals were bowled out in their first innings adding four runs to overnight's 223 for nine.

Asaduzzaman Payel and Tanvir Islam took three wickets each while Anamul Haque and Nayeem Hasan shared two wickets apiece.

IBEZ in reply, failed to show minimum resistance but batter number seven and eight Pritom Kumar and Nayeem Hasan. Pritom scored 54 while Nayeem amassed 68 runs. East Zone lost six wickets to manage 51 runs before the 103-runs' 7th wicket partnership. Hasan Murad hauled four wickets while Abu Hider Rony and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury shared two wickets each.

South Zone vs North Zone

Ridding on the tons of Towhid Hridoy and Amite Hasan South Zone posted 350 runs on the board in their first innings losing three wickets in response to 385 runs' first innings total of North Zone.

Resuming from overnight's 31, Amite stopped on 131 while Hridoy was batting on 159, who scored 39 on the previous day. Beside, Zakir Hasan went unbeaten on 17.

Earlier, South Zone posted 385 runs on the board ridding on the bat Naeem Islam (137), Maidul Islam Ankon (76) and Shorifullah (56). Nasum Ahmed hauled six wickets 126 runs while Nahidul Islam and Mahedi Hasan shared the rest four wickets between them equally.













