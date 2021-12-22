Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Akram to quit BCB for family reason, final decision may come today

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Sports Reporter

Akram to quit BCB for family reason, final decision may come today

Akram to quit BCB for family reason, final decision may come today

BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan confirmed his intension of taking apart with the BCB on Tuesday, one day after his wife Sabina Akram's facebook post on Monday.
 "Akram Khan is going to quit Cricket Operations," wrote Sabina which fired the gossips around the cricket arena in Bangladesh. Akram finally, confirmed his decision. He also informed that the execution of the decision is subject to the approval of the BCB President.
"We've made a family decision about me," Akram told journalist on Tuesday. "I have been working in cricket operations sector in the BCB for the last eight years".
"I'll inform you the decision tomorrow after a discussion with the BCB President, who helped me most in the last eight years, both during my good times and bad times," he informed.
He further said, "I called him at 3:00pm but he didn't respond. Hopefully, he'll call back anytime and we'll discuss. Moreover, I'll get him in the board tomorrow".
Another BCB Director and CCDM Chairman Khaled Mahmud raised question about Akram's activities as Cricket Ops Chairman while ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also highly criticised all the activities of high-ups in the BCB including Akram earlier this year.
Akram was asked if he resigned for family reasons or due to internal conflict in the BCB. Confirming family issues he said, "I am here for many years. You need both mental and physical strength to stay here and I want some break".
ICC Trophy 1997 winning captain of Bangladesh Cricket Team has been with the cricket operations management since 2014.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CAF chief visits Cameroon, says Cup of Nations will be success
Auction house extends Maradona sale after lack of bids
Qatar seizes rainbow-coloured toys it deems 'un-Islamic'
Championship leaders Fulham stumble against Sheffield United
Covid cases threaten Salernitana's Serie A game at Udinese
Premier League to play on during Covid chaos
FIFA seeks to woo member federations with big windfalls for biennial World Cups
V-Day Handball semifinals today


Latest News
Govt welcomes US rewards for info on fugitive convicts: Momen
SAFF U-19 final: Bangladesh face India on Wednesday
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
JP wants party's secretary general's wife as EC
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Khaleda's treatment abroad: HC likely to hear petition Wednesday
Govt advises to scale down Christmas, New Year celebrations
17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck
EC dialogue: BNP neither gets invitation nor makes any decision
Akram Khan set to resign from BCB post, says wife
Most Read News
London cancels New Year event over COVID surge
DU student expelled from hall for torturing junior
Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth
WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated
US reports first omicron death
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father
People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Cold wave likely to subside from Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft