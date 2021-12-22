

Akram to quit BCB for family reason, final decision may come today

"Akram Khan is going to quit Cricket Operations," wrote Sabina which fired the gossips around the cricket arena in Bangladesh. Akram finally, confirmed his decision. He also informed that the execution of the decision is subject to the approval of the BCB President.

"We've made a family decision about me," Akram told journalist on Tuesday. "I have been working in cricket operations sector in the BCB for the last eight years".

"I'll inform you the decision tomorrow after a discussion with the BCB President, who helped me most in the last eight years, both during my good times and bad times," he informed.

He further said, "I called him at 3:00pm but he didn't respond. Hopefully, he'll call back anytime and we'll discuss. Moreover, I'll get him in the board tomorrow".

Another BCB Director and CCDM Chairman Khaled Mahmud raised question about Akram's activities as Cricket Ops Chairman while ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also highly criticised all the activities of high-ups in the BCB including Akram earlier this year.

Akram was asked if he resigned for family reasons or due to internal conflict in the BCB. Confirming family issues he said, "I am here for many years. You need both mental and physical strength to stay here and I want some break".

ICC Trophy 1997 winning captain of Bangladesh Cricket Team has been with the cricket operations management since 2014.













