Korea in final beating Pakistan 6-5 in first semi



Players of South Korea celebrating their winning goal against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo: BHF

The rivals were not that different considering their ratings. While Korea is 18th in the recent world hockey ranking, Pakistan is 18th.

Alike the previous matches, Pakistan boys were relying more on their physical strength rather than utilising skills in the match. On the other hand, the Koreans were better at skills and techniques. Having better physical strength is vital but not the only element to do well in a game.

However, the two Argentine umpires received criticism for a few decisions that went in favour of Kore. Apparently, the umpires were not unbiased at some points and their actions favoured the Koreans. The fans expressed their expectation to the Asian Hockey Federation that the organisation should pay more attention to the umpires for the sake of the beauty of hockey.

Although Pakistan boys took an early lead in the 3rd minute they were held by the opponents soon in the 11th minute. Umar Bhutta opened the scoresheet for Pakistan with a field goal while Jonghyun Jang of Korea who made a hat-trick scoring four in the match equalised the margin for Korea by a penalty stroke.

Jonghyun put Korea ahead by profiting from another penalty stroke in the next minute.

Pakistan held back the opponent in the 22nd minute when Junaid Manzoor converted a shot of Moin Shakeel into the post.

Korea we're able to get rid of Pakistan's grip in the 25th minute, scoring off a penalty corner. Jungjun Lee initiated the corner while Juyoung Lee stopped the ball for Joungyun Jang who missed no time to hit the board. But the Pakistan boys held the Korean opponents once again just a few seconds before the short whistle when young striker Afraz scored a field goal.

But only a few seconds after that, the Korean boys went ahead once again in the injury time of the second quarter. Jungjun Lee initiated the corner while Juyoung Lee stopped the ball for Jihun Yang who nicely placed it home.

Junwoo Jeong scored a field goal in the 44th minute to extend the margin for Korea.

Exploiting two penalty corners in the 47th and 51st minutes, Ali Mubashar scored two goals and levelled the margin for Pakistan.

But a 55-minute penalty corner to Korea changed the calculation for Pakistan as Korean flick specialist Jonghyun Jang sounded the board off a penalty corner and put the team ahead. The Koreans were able to maintain the lead till the long whistle and won the game.

Losing the match, Pakistan's dream to play the final was ruined.













South Korea moved to the final of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy Hockey following a hard-fought 6-5 match against Pakistan in the first semi-final on Tuesday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.The rivals were not that different considering their ratings. While Korea is 18th in the recent world hockey ranking, Pakistan is 18th.Alike the previous matches, Pakistan boys were relying more on their physical strength rather than utilising skills in the match. On the other hand, the Koreans were better at skills and techniques. Having better physical strength is vital but not the only element to do well in a game.However, the two Argentine umpires received criticism for a few decisions that went in favour of Kore. Apparently, the umpires were not unbiased at some points and their actions favoured the Koreans. The fans expressed their expectation to the Asian Hockey Federation that the organisation should pay more attention to the umpires for the sake of the beauty of hockey.Although Pakistan boys took an early lead in the 3rd minute they were held by the opponents soon in the 11th minute. Umar Bhutta opened the scoresheet for Pakistan with a field goal while Jonghyun Jang of Korea who made a hat-trick scoring four in the match equalised the margin for Korea by a penalty stroke.Jonghyun put Korea ahead by profiting from another penalty stroke in the next minute.Pakistan held back the opponent in the 22nd minute when Junaid Manzoor converted a shot of Moin Shakeel into the post.Korea we're able to get rid of Pakistan's grip in the 25th minute, scoring off a penalty corner. Jungjun Lee initiated the corner while Juyoung Lee stopped the ball for Joungyun Jang who missed no time to hit the board. But the Pakistan boys held the Korean opponents once again just a few seconds before the short whistle when young striker Afraz scored a field goal.But only a few seconds after that, the Korean boys went ahead once again in the injury time of the second quarter. Jungjun Lee initiated the corner while Juyoung Lee stopped the ball for Jihun Yang who nicely placed it home.Junwoo Jeong scored a field goal in the 44th minute to extend the margin for Korea.Exploiting two penalty corners in the 47th and 51st minutes, Ali Mubashar scored two goals and levelled the margin for Pakistan.But a 55-minute penalty corner to Korea changed the calculation for Pakistan as Korean flick specialist Jonghyun Jang sounded the board off a penalty corner and put the team ahead. The Koreans were able to maintain the lead till the long whistle and won the game.Losing the match, Pakistan's dream to play the final was ruined.