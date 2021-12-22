Tigers start practice under sky, feel relieved



Bangladesh National cricket team's practice session in New Zealand on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Since arrival in New Zealand on December 9, Bangladesh players were in quarantine. Nine Bangladesh cricketers sent in isolation because contract tracing found them close to Covid-19 patient during travelling to Christchurch while Tigers' spinning coach Rangana Herath tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Tigers however, were supposed to start practice on December 15 but host country imposed further room isolation for visitors. But after start practicing, Mominul and Co. are happy.

"Great to be out," Bangladesh Head Coach Russell Domingo seen to speak in a video message conveyed by the BCB. "Eleven days in the rooms have been pretty challenging for the boys after a long year."

"So the boys are happy to be out again in bright sunshine and blue skies and start hitting some balls again," he added.

Tigers tented in New Zealand earlier to cope with the local condition and to make them prepared for the two-match series, which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship. The longer quarantine didn't permit them to take necessary preparation. Bangladesh Head Coach is not aggravated on it. He rather is optimistic that his pupil will utilize the rest of the days properly.

"Low-intensity practise for the next day or two to make sure guys get accustomed to batting and bowling once again," Domingo stated confidently.

"By the time we get to Tauranga for six days' preparation for two Test matches, hopefully everyone is back up to speed and to prepare for the intensity required for a Test match," he hoped.

The first Test of the series will be held between January 1 and 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.

Before the international actions, Tigers will play a two-day intra-squad match on December 22 and 23 while will warm-up against New Zealand-A on December 28 and 29.











