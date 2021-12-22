Video
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:29 AM
Juba Mahila League leader Tuhin show caused

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

Juba Mahila League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League (AL), Dhaka North city unit President Sabina Akhter Tuhin has been show caused for the allegation of chaotic and disrespectful behaviour at the historic Dhanmondi-32 on the Victory Day.
She was asked to send her reply within the next seven working days to the President and General Secretary of the Central Executive Committee of the Juba Mahila League and she was also asked to refrain from all activities of the organization till further notice.



