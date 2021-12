Speakers from left Sukanto Sen, Executive Director BARCIK Professor Mahbuba Nasrin









Speakers from left Sukanto Sen, Executive Director BARCIK Professor Mahbuba Nasrin (Pro-Vice Chancellor Bangladesh Open University) Deputy Climate Minister Habibun Nahar, Dr Delara Jahid (Director, acting) Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerabilities Studies of Dhaka University and Diakonia Bangladesh representative Khodeja Sultana talking about Climate change impact of marginal people in the urban slums at cirdap Auditorium on Tuesday. photo : Observer