 Freedom fighters to get ID cards on March 26 next: Mozammel

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said on Tuesday that the heroic freedom fighters (FF) are expected to get advanced and secured identity cards (ID cards) within March 26 next.

"Freedom fighters will get ID cards within March 26 next. The tender process for this purpose has already been completed," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a discussion organised by Bangladesh Retired Government Employees Welfare Association on the occasion of the Victory Day-2021 in city's Dhanmondi area, a press release said here.

Highlighting the facilities given to the FFs, he mentioned that the present government has increased the allowance of heroic freedom fighters to Taka 20,000.

"The heroic freedom fighters will get free treatment in any specialized government hospital of the country," he said, adding that the government is enabling all arrangements so that they can lead a dignified life. -BSS









