13 hospitalized with dengue

Thirteen more people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 10 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and three to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 28,286 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 to December 21 this year. So far, 28,010 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.

The number of dengue patients now taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 116. Of them, 73 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 43 are receiving it outside the capital.









