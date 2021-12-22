People must come forward to address adverse impact of climate change

People from every corner should come forward to put their efforts to address the adverse impact of climate change, said Habibun Nahar, Deputy Environment Minister.

Besides, the government and other non-government sectors must adopt some pragmatic plans to address various crises of the climate displaced marginal people in various cities across the country, she said.

She said this as the Chief Guest at a national dialogue on 'Climate Change and Resilience in Urban Bangladesh' jointly organized by Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development and the Pacific (CIRDAP).

Dr Delara Jahid, Director ( Acting), Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerabilities Studies (IDMVS), University of Dhaka, presided over the event while Bangladesh Open University Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Mahbuba Nasrin, BARCIK Executive Director Sukanto Sen, Diakonia Bangladesh Khodeja Sultana, Pro Vice Chancellor Bangladesh University of Professional Dr Khondokar Mokaddam Hossain, Dr Debashish Kundu and others also spoke at the programme.

She also noted that the government had taken several steps to address these national problems in line with the National Adaptation Plan.

However, Sushanto Sen, an environmentalist and Executive Director of BARCIK put emphasize on making a list of climate displaced marginal people in slum area and determining their overall loss and damages.

Experts from different backgrounds portrayed various aspects of climate change and its impact and gender related issues where climate vulnerable people who are currently residing in different parts of the country's slum are directly linked.

Through their research works and presentation they reveal that most of the people from Rajshahi, Khulna, Sathhira and haor areas were forced to take shelter in the slums due to lack of jobs, extreme salinity, river erosion, floods and other weather catastrophe.

Pavel Partha, Biodiversity expert and a writer, presented the overall work activities of BARCIK.







