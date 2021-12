Magistrate, police officer depose before court

A magistrate and a police officer gave deposition before the trial court in the case against JKG Healthcare Chairperson Dr Sabrina for allegedly issuing 27,000 fake corona certificates.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid and CID inspector Robiul Islam deposed before the trial court on Tuesday. JKG Healthcare Chairperson Dr Sabrina and her husband CEO Ariful Chowdhury issued 27,000 fake certificates. On August 20, a Dhaka court framed charges against Sabrina and seven others in the case.