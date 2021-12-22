Quader seeks BNP’s responsible role in EC formation

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader hoped on Monday that BNP would play a responsible role, which a democratic political party follows, in formation of new Election Commission (EC).

"We hope, the BNP will follow the responsibility and duty that a democratic political party plays in formation of an acceptable Election Commission," he said in a statement. At the same time, he said, they hoped that the BNP would return to the path of democracy and healthy politics, shunning the policy of making misleading statements and propaganda.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP never believes in elections, constitution and conventional norms of democracy. -BSS











