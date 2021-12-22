Dewanganj Mayor expelled from AL, suspended from mayoral post

Jamalpur's Dewanganj Municipality Mayor Shahnewaz Shahan Shah, who was expelled from local unit of Awami League on Monday, has been suspended from his mayoral post on Tuesday for assaulting the Upazila Secondary Education Officer of Dewanganj at the Victory Day programme.

The Local Government Division (LGD) on Tuesday issued an order removing him from the mayoral office.

The LGD order, signed by its Deputy Secretary Farzana Mannan, said that an official probe has already been launched against Shahnewaz, who physically assaulted and threatened the public servant at a victory day programme.

"The court has already accepted the charge sheet submitted against the mayor on a case filed in this regards. At the same time, the LGD has already started procedures of removing him from the post. So, it's necessary to suspend him from the post as per the provision of Local Government (Municipality) Law, 2009," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Jamalpur district Awami League President Baki Billah and General Secretary Faruk Amed Chowdhury announced expulsion of the mayor from the party. The ruling party took the decision on the ground of breaching party discipline, they said.

On December 16, Mayor Shahnewaz physically assaulted education officer Md Meher Ullah at a Victory Day programme in the upazila.











