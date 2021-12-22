Our 50-year journey took us ahead of Pakistan in every field: Iqbal Sobhan

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said, "After a journey of 50 years we are seeing that we are far ahead of Pakistan, the oppressor country from which we wrenched liberation in 1971, in every field. Compared to Pakistan, they are not even close to us in economic capacity."

He said these while speaking as chief guest at a reception to the new committee of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) organized by Journalists Union of Dinajpur (JUD) at Dinajpur Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Monday evening.

BFUJ's newly-elected President Omar Farooq, Secretary General Deep Azad and Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal were given reception on the occasion.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former President of BFUJ, said, "Thank you Dinajpur Journalists Union for giving us the opportunity to come to the reception and say something. This is the month when we are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of our Great Victory. The golden jubilee of our country has historically coincided with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation this year."

"Naturally when I came to this world I came for my father as a child. And when I became a citizen of Bangladesh I have respect for the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as a citizen of Bangladesh," he added.

He further said those who came to power after the hateful incident of '75 have neglected the freedom fighters. The people of this country have seen the heinous blueprint at the state level as the history of the Liberation War has been re-flowed in Pakistani style. Those who came to power after '75 have trampled the spirit of the Liberation War. The created communal forces, fundamentalism, militancy at different times. Even, they are still active.

"Today, instead of a failed state, we have made a surprise to the world as a potential state. Now, the history is being introduced to the new generation in the spirit of Liberation War under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina," said Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury.

JUD President Wahedul Alam presided over the programme while Daily Patralap Editor lawmaker Monoranjan Shil Gopal and former BFUJ President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul also spoke as special guests on the occasion.

The programme was conducted by JUD General Secretary Shahin Hossain.







