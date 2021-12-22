Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Our 50-year journey took us ahead of Pakistan in every field: Iqbal Sobhan

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Staff Correspondent

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said, "After a journey of 50 years we are seeing that we are far ahead of Pakistan, the oppressor country from which we wrenched liberation in 1971, in every field. Compared to Pakistan, they are not even close to us in economic capacity."
He said these while speaking as chief guest at a reception to the new committee of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) organized by Journalists Union of Dinajpur (JUD) at Dinajpur Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Monday evening.
BFUJ's newly-elected President Omar Farooq, Secretary General Deep Azad and Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal were given reception on the occasion.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former President of BFUJ, said, "Thank you Dinajpur Journalists Union for giving us the opportunity to come to the reception and say something. This is the month when we are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of our Great Victory. The golden jubilee of our country has historically coincided with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation this year."
"Naturally when I came to this world I came for my father as a child. And when I became a citizen of Bangladesh I have respect for the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as a citizen of Bangladesh," he added.
He further said those who came to power after the hateful incident of '75 have neglected the freedom fighters. The people of this country have seen the heinous blueprint at the state level as the history of the Liberation War has been re-flowed in Pakistani style. Those who came to power after '75 have trampled the spirit of the Liberation War. The created communal forces, fundamentalism, militancy at different times. Even, they are still active.
"Today, instead of a failed state, we have made a surprise to the world as a potential state. Now, the history is being introduced to the new generation in the spirit of Liberation War under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina," said Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury.
JUD President Wahedul Alam presided over the programme while Daily Patralap Editor lawmaker Monoranjan Shil Gopal and former BFUJ President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul also spoke as special guests on the occasion.
The programme was conducted by JUD General Secretary Shahin Hossain.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juba Mahila League leader Tuhin show caused
Speakers from left Sukanto Sen, Executive Director BARCIK Professor Mahbuba Nasrin
 Freedom fighters to get ID cards on March 26 next: Mozammel
13 hospitalized with dengue
People must come forward to address adverse impact of climate change
Magistrate, police officer depose before court
Quader seeks BNP’s responsible role in EC formation
Dewanganj Mayor expelled from AL, suspended from mayoral post


Latest News
Govt welcomes US rewards for info on fugitive convicts: Momen
SAFF U-19 final: Bangladesh face India on Wednesday
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
JP wants party's secretary general's wife as EC
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Khaleda's treatment abroad: HC likely to hear petition Wednesday
Govt advises to scale down Christmas, New Year celebrations
17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck
EC dialogue: BNP neither gets invitation nor makes any decision
Akram Khan set to resign from BCB post, says wife
Most Read News
London cancels New Year event over COVID surge
DU student expelled from hall for torturing junior
Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth
WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated
US reports first omicron death
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father
People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Cold wave likely to subside from Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft