BD welcomes US reward for info about Avijit killers

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said a quarter of Bangladeshi expatriates residing in the USA are continuously providing false information and records to US lawmakers.

"There are some people in the USA while some people here who do not like the development of Bangladesh say why the Awami League government is doing so well and why people in the country are living happily," Foreign Minister said on the sidelines of a seminar titled 'Rohingya Crisis and Repatriation: What is to be done? held in a city hotel.

He was replying to a question when asked whether the US wants to create pressure on the Bangladesh government from different fronts, Dr Momen said they (US admin) are functioning as per their rules and there is no problem at the government level.

"They're doing their jobs and we're doing our jobs," he said.

Dr Momen said some people have continuously been discussing with the US lawmakers and providing false information and making videos.

When someone is killed here it is termed 'extrajudicial killing' and when someone is killed in the USA, it is described as 'died in the line of duty'.

A country makes some enemies when that particular country achieves development. Pressure also keeps growing on that country. The same thing happens if you do better than some of your colleagues, he told reporters.

Commenting on those who are providing false information, Dr Momen said many of them possibly are paid for that (provide false info).

Welcoming the $5 million reward declared by the US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service for information on the attack that left US citizen Avijit Roy dead and his wife injured, the Foreign Minister said, "It (reward) is most welcome ... it will be helpful for us to grab those fugitive convicts."

He said the USA achieved successes in capturing fugitive convicts in many countries by offering rewards. "We also declared rewards for information on the fugitive convicted killers of Bangabandhu," he added.

The Foreign Minister said there are absconding convicts in every country including the USA. "They are doing their job ... we are doing ours," he added.

The US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) office, offered up to $5 million for information on the attack on Avijit Roy and his wife Rafida Ahmed.

The Secretary of State authorized reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of anyone involved in the murder of Roy and the attack on Ahmed, according to US Department of State.

On February 26, 2015, Bangladesh-born US citizens and married couple Roy and Ahmed were visiting Dhaka to attend a book fair when they were attacked by unidentified assailants with machetes. Roy was killed and Ahmed survived with critical injuries.

He said such a strategy is often successful as Bangladesh announced rewards for the three fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose whereabouts are unknown.

"If anyone can give accurate information, of course the government will reward them. They (the United States) have done the same," said Dr Momen. He said the Rohingya crisis was created by Myanmar and solution also lies with Myanmar and not a single one was repatriated through the crisis that entered the fifth year.

Dr Momen said many countries are supporting Bangladesh basically on humanitarian affairs and there are countries which have very good relations with Myanmar.









