Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:16 AM
Pangaon Container Terminal

CPA to appoint operator for under-utilised terminal

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Dec 20: Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to appoint an operator to handle cargo and containers at Pangaon Container Terminal (PCT) for a period of three years that is still under-utilised.
Director Traffic of CPA Enamul Karim told the Daily Observer that the last date for tender submission is January 11 and it will be opened the same day.
Saif Powertech is the present operator of the PCT. Its tenure will expire in March next year.
Pangaon Container Terminal (PCT) constructed at a cost of Tk 1.77 billion over an area of 100 acres of land in Narayanganj still remained under-utilized due to non-availability of requisite numbers of transport (vessels) for carrying containers from Chattogram Port even after 8 years of its establishment.
The PCT was inaugurated on 07 November 2013 by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
    The annual handling capacity of the newly built Pangaon Container Terminal (PCT) is one lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of container.
But in 2020 Pangaon terminal handled only 24000 TEUs of container. But vast facilities have remained unutilised at the terminal.
The CPA has already awarded licenses to 32 private firms to carry containers from Chattogram Port to Pangaon Container Terminal.
CPA sources said a total of 11 ships are now carrying containers to Pangaon through waterways. Each of them can carry 60 TEUs of container in a single trip.
So, ships are also not sufficient to carry more containers to Pangaon, sources said.
Meanwhile, the private license holders could not yet procure their vessel. Moreover, the principal stakeholders, the readymade garments owners prefer land transport for carrying their containers from and to Chattogram port and Dhaka.
They think transportation by river take a long time affecting their business.
Stakeholders are also reluctant to carry their containers by waterways resulting in the decrease of productivity of the terminal. License holders of the private vessels are also reluctant as the stakeholders are not interested to carry their cargo through waterways.
The main objective of the project is handling of containers to be transported from and to the maritime ports of Chattogram and Mongla.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) with Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has implemented the project under joint venture. The entire investment cost was borne by CPA.
About five lakh TEUs of containers are Dhaka-bound. As a result, the CPA has constructed a container yard at Kamalapur to transport containers by train from Chattogram to Dhaka.  
But the Kamalapur ICD can handle only 10 percent of Dhaka-bound containers.
With the opening of Pangaon Container Terminal, the businessmen of Dhaka and thereabouts will be benefited immensely. They are to take the delivery of their containers with the completion of necessary formalities.
With the construction of Pangaon Container Terminal, the Dhaka-bound containers will be transported through waterways by container barge. The transportation of Dhaka-bound containers will be easier and cheaper.



