Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Urban plastic consumption  triples in 15 years: WB

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

Sustainable management of plastic waste and controlling the increasing trend of pollution is very crucial to ensure green growth for Bangladesh, said the World Bank.  
A new report of the World Bank said the country's annual per capita plastic consumption in urban areas tripled to 9.0 kg in 2020 from 3.0 kg in 2005.
With rapid growth and urbanization, Bangladesh
    faced a sharp increase in both plastic use and pollution. The COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the problem of mismanaged plastic waste," said Dandan Chen, World Bank Acting Country Director for Bangladesh.
"Going forward, sustainable plastic management-from designing a product, to minimizing plastic use, to recycling-will be critical to ensure green growth for the country. We commend the government's commitment to implement a National Action Plan to beat plastic pollution," she said.
The 'Towards a Multisectoral Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management in Bangladesh' report provides a blueprint for managing plastic pollution over the short term (2022-2023), medium-term (2024-2026), and long-term (2027-2030), which will require an integrated cross-sectoral approach.
Bangladesh's National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management sets a target of recycling 50 percent of plastics by 2025, phasing out targeted single-use plastic by 90 percent by 2026, and reducing plastic waste generation by 30 percent by 2030 from 2020/21 baseline.
The plan, which is aligned with the 8th Five-year plan, was based on needs collectively identified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Department of Environment, private sector, and other stakeholders.
The Action Plan focuses on circular use of plastic based on a 3R strategy: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. A circular economy will help create new value chains, green skills, employment, and innovative products while addressing social and environmental challenges.
The country's annual per capita plastic consumption in urban areas tripled to 9.0 kg in 2020 from 3.0 kg in 2005. Dhaka's annual per capita consumption of plastic is 22.5 kg, significantly higher than the national average.
COVID 19 pandemic has worsened plastic pollution, especially from single-use plastic used in masks, gloves, and Personal Protective Equipment. A large part of the plastic waste is dumped in water bodies and rivers, the report said.
Bangladesh progressively took steps in curbing plastic pollution, with varied outcomes: in 2002, Bangladesh was the world's first country to ban plastic shopping bags. However, after some time, plastic pollution increased again. The Jute Packaging Act 2010 for six essential items (paddy, rice, wheat, maize, fertilizer, sugar) promoted an alternative to plastic packaging.
In 2020, the High Court directed concerned authorities to ban Single-Use Plastic in coastal areas and all hotels and motels across the country.
"To implement the National Action Plan focusing on 3R strategy, commitment from all stakeholders, including citizens, the government, private sector, development partners, and citizens will be important," said Eun Joo Allison Yi, World Bank Senior Environment Specialist, and co-author of the report.
To implement the action plan, the report identifies policy reforms, technologies, infrastructures, investment, and institutional capacity-building needs. The report was prepared in collaboration with the Department of Environment and PROBLUE, a multi-donor trust fund.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CPA to appoint operator for under-utilised terminal
Dhaka University students from Dhamrai fromed a human chain to press for justice
Urban plastic consumption  triples in 15 years: WB
Sustainable Plastic Management Plan launched
2 more C-19 deaths, 260 new cases
Kamal hopeful of 7.2pc GDP growth in current fiscal
Rewards for Justice announces $5m for info on attack on Avijit, wife
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital


Latest News
US offers $5m for info on attack against Avijit, wife
Dialogue on EC nothing but a drama: BNP
Tamim prepares to come back
Barcelona approves debt plan for stadium renovation
PM hopes youths' initiatives will make Bangladesh prosperous nation
Ronaldo donates shirt to raise money for victims
Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375
15 organizations get Joy Bangla Youth Award
Nadal tests positive for Covid
Tigers to start practice in New Zealand on Tuesday
Most Read News
Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
8th death anniv of Zohra Tajuddin today
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
E-commerce platform Walcart launched
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Turkish lira plunges again Erdogan rules out higher rates
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft