Sustainable Plastic Management Plan launched

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin has launched Multisectoral Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management in Bangladesh for attaining Sustainable Development Goals.

He launched this Plastic Management Action Plan on Monday in a programme organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in association with the World Bank at the Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka.



The launching ceremony of "Towards a Multisectoral Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management in Bangladesh" was chaired by Md Ashraf Uddin, Director General, Department of Environment while Md Mostafa Kamal, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Espen Rikter Svendsen, Ambassador, Norway to Bangladesh, Md Jashim Uddin, President, FBCCI and Dandan Chen, Acting Country Director, World Bank were present as the special guests.



While speaking as the chief guest, Environment Minister said the Government of Bangladesh has made a robust commitment to fight the plastic threat. Bangladesh was the first country to ban single-use plastic bags in 2002. The Government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has felt the necessity of a set of

initiatives and subsequent action plans to reduce plastic pollution in association with the World Bank. We must pledge to manage waste suitable for a middle-income country.

The Minister said the Action Plan emphasized promoting a circular plastic economy by strengthening 3R (e.g., Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) strategies and targets that Bangladesh wants to confirm and execute through endorsing holistic social inclusion. This approach can contribute to the promotion of a green growth pathway in Bangladesh, delivering economic gains that are both environmentally sustainable, and socially inclusive.

We should encourage more people to reduce the use of plastic in our day to day life. I want to request everyone to try and use alternatives for plastic products and recycle the ones already in use. If we try our best to reduce the use of plastic, we will reach our goal in time. We can make our cities and country clean and green again.

A panel discussion session was held moderated by Md Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change where Md. Selim Reza, CEO, Dhaka North City Corporation, Narayanan Chandra Dey, Secretary, Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Abu Hasnat Md Maqsood Sinha, Executive Director, Waste Concern and Professor Gawsia Choudhury, Professor, Department of Zoology, Dhaka University delivered speeches as the panelists.









