2 more C-19 deaths, 260 new cases

The country witnessed two more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 28,050. As many as 260 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,581,343.

Besides, 236 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the total recovery number to 1,545,807 and overall recovery rate at 97.75,

according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.3 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.01 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 19,955 samples.

The two deceased were male and aged between 61 to 70 years.

One of them was from Dhaka division and the other from Rangpur.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.

Around 67.13 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 43.59 million have taken both doses.









