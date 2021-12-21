Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

RANGPUR, Dec 20: The fire that broke out at the main building of Rangpur Medical College Hospital has been brought under control by the Fire Service.
Six units from the Fire Service got the blaze under control around 11:15 am on Monday, said Md Saleh Uddin, the acting deputy director of the Rangpur Fire Service.
According to the initial assessment by Fire Service workers, an electrical short circuit was responsible for the fire.
The fire started in Ward-7 on the third floor of the building around 10:15 am, the hospital administration said. The ward was
    housing 40 patients at the time.
At least 20-25 of the patients were hurt in their rush to get out, but are still healthy.
"We were giving out medicine to the patients, when, all of a sudden, we saw fire and smoke coming from the eastern balcony," said Senior Nurse Shameema Nasrin. "The fire spread from there."
Senior Staff Nurse Rekha Begum said: "I was giving medicine to a patient when smoke streamed in from the balcony and darkened the room. I couldn't tell you much about what happened afterwards, but I saw patients going downstairs."
Patients were removed from the ward once the fire was reported, said RMCH Director Dr Md Rezaul Karim.
The Fire Service was quick to put out the fire and a committee will be formed to investigate the matter, he said.
"All of the 40 patients in Ward-7 are doing well," said Dr Md AKM Nurunnabi Laiju, a professor at RMCH. "We have had no casualties. We are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.
Abdur Rashid, chief of Rangpur Metropolitan Kotowali Police Station, said a police team was dispatched to the scene when reports came in and confirmed that there were no casualties.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CPA to appoint operator for under-utilised terminal
Dhaka University students from Dhamrai fromed a human chain to press for justice
Urban plastic consumption  triples in 15 years: WB
Sustainable Plastic Management Plan launched
2 more C-19 deaths, 260 new cases
Kamal hopeful of 7.2pc GDP growth in current fiscal
Rewards for Justice announces $5m for info on attack on Avijit, wife
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital


Latest News
US offers $5m for info on attack against Avijit, wife
Dialogue on EC nothing but a drama: BNP
Tamim prepares to come back
Barcelona approves debt plan for stadium renovation
PM hopes youths' initiatives will make Bangladesh prosperous nation
Ronaldo donates shirt to raise money for victims
Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375
15 organizations get Joy Bangla Youth Award
Nadal tests positive for Covid
Tigers to start practice in New Zealand on Tuesday
Most Read News
Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
8th death anniv of Zohra Tajuddin today
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
E-commerce platform Walcart launched
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Turkish lira plunges again Erdogan rules out higher rates
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft