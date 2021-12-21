Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital

RANGPUR, Dec 20: The fire that broke out at the main building of Rangpur Medical College Hospital has been brought under control by the Fire Service.

Six units from the Fire Service got the blaze under control around 11:15 am on Monday, said Md Saleh Uddin, the acting deputy director of the Rangpur Fire Service.

According to the initial assessment by Fire Service workers, an electrical short circuit was responsible for the fire.

The fire started in Ward-7 on the third floor of the building around 10:15 am, the hospital administration said. The ward was

housing 40 patients at the time.

At least 20-25 of the patients were hurt in their rush to get out, but are still healthy.

"We were giving out medicine to the patients, when, all of a sudden, we saw fire and smoke coming from the eastern balcony," said Senior Nurse Shameema Nasrin. "The fire spread from there."

Senior Staff Nurse Rekha Begum said: "I was giving medicine to a patient when smoke streamed in from the balcony and darkened the room. I couldn't tell you much about what happened afterwards, but I saw patients going downstairs."

Patients were removed from the ward once the fire was reported, said RMCH Director Dr Md Rezaul Karim.

The Fire Service was quick to put out the fire and a committee will be formed to investigate the matter, he said.

"All of the 40 patients in Ward-7 are doing well," said Dr Md AKM Nurunnabi Laiju, a professor at RMCH. "We have had no casualties. We are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Abdur Rashid, chief of Rangpur Metropolitan Kotowali Police Station, said a police team was dispatched to the scene when reports came in and confirmed that there were no casualties.

-bdnews24.com





