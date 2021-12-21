Video
Chuadanga posts lowest 7 Celsius on Monday

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondent

CHUADANGA, Dec 20: The lowest temperature of the country this year was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius in the district on Monday as the cold wave is sweeping over different parts of Bangladesh.
The chilly weather is disrupting normal life of people in the district and the poor people are the worst sufferers.
According to
    Chuadanga Meteorological Department Office, the district recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 7 degrees Celsius at 10:00am on Monday which is the lowest temperature of the season. The temperature may drop further, the meteorological office sources added.
The unusual cold weather is forcing people to stay indoors, causing sufferings to low-income people including day labourers and rickshaw pullers.
Many people are crowding clothe stores for buying warm clothes and quilt to protect themselves from the cold.
Poor people are seen lighting fire with straw and twigs and dried leaves to fight the shivering cold in the morning.
Meanwhile, the number of patients suffering from cold-related diseases in different hospitals is relatively low this season even in severe cold.
In the last three days, about 200 patients, including children, have taken outdoor treatment at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Dr ASM Fateh Akram.
However, the number of patients may increase further with the fall of temperature, the RMO added.
According to the latest Met Office bulletin, weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky over the country. Light fog may occur at places over the country during early morning.
Night and day temperature may fall slightly over the country.


