BD pledges food, medical aid to Afghanistan

Bangladesh has announced humanitarian aid package in the form of food and medical assistance for the Afghan people.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen disclosed this during the 17th Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC on Afghanistan held on Sunday at Islamabad in Pakistan, a Foreign Ministry press release said on Monday.

Bangladesh sent a delegation to Islamabad lead by Foreign Secretary Momen which included Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to OIC, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan and Director-General of International Organization of the Foreign Ministry.

During the Council meeting, Masud expressed deep concern over economic and humanitarian crisis looming on the larger part of the Afghan population due to acute shortage of food, shelter and social services which may further worsen as winter approaches.

Bangladesh has decided to support Afghan people through humanitarian aid package while appreciating the OIC for calling for extraordinary Council, Bangladesh has also urged the leaders to intensify cooperation within and beyond OIC in support to the Afghan people, the release said.

Bangladesh foreign Secretary told the Council that the inclusive socio-economic development of Afghanistan will continue uninterrupted, so that all segments of the society can effectively contribute to the rebuilding process of their country and maintaining regional harmony.

Momen also said Bangladesh can be a partner in Afghanistan's developmental process as Bangladesh seeks to enhance regional cooperation for attainment of a vision of shared prosperity for the region.

Bangladesh also reiterated its support to the Palestinian cause for an independent and viable state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as the capital.

The Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers was preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting.

Earlier, the Foreign Secretary inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner at the High Commission premises, the release added.









