JP proposes some names to President for EC search committee

Jatiya Party proposed a few names for the search committee to form a new election commission in a talk with President Md Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban on Monday.

Jatiya Party has also emphasized the importance of enacting a particular statute to establish the next Election Commission.

A law must be enacted to constitute the EC, according to the constitution, but the law is yet to be enacted, despite the fact that the country has been independent for 50 years, said a JP insider.

During the dialogue, Jatiya Party said, it thinks it is necessary to enact law for the reconstitution of Election Commission as per the constitution.

The purpose of the law will be determining the criteria and method of selecting the chief election

commissioner and other election commissioners, said an insider in JP.

The sources in the party said if it is not possible to enact the law, the president can promulgate an ordinance in this regard.

President Abdul Hamid hoped that an acceptable election commission would be formed on the basis of the views and suggestions of the political parties.

He sought the cooperation of all political parties and civil society in this regard.

The dialogue of President Abdul Hamid with the political parties over the reconstitution of the Election Commission began today.

On the first day of the dialogue, the president held talks with Jatiya Party.

An eight-member delegation of Jatiya Party joined the dialogue.

The members of the delegation include Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque, Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairman Advocate Salma Islam, Co-Chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid, and Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar.

Gradually the president will hold talks with the registered political parties before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners. The nine parties having representation in the parliament might be invited first.

The president will hold talks with 31 out of 39 political parties registered with the EC.

The president has to form a new EC before the expiration of the tenure of the existing EC on 14 February, 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.







