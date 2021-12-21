Video
BD wants friendly ties with all: PM

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said her government wants to maintain friendly relations with all countries in order to continue Bangladesh's socio-economic progress.
"We want our friendly relations to prevail with all and Bangladesh to march forward through socio-economic development," she said.
The Prime Minister was addressing the conferment ceremony of Bangabandhu Medal for Diplomatic Excellence, joining it virtually from her official
    residence Ganobhaban.
On behalf of the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen handed over the newly introduced 'Bangabandhu Medal to two recipients at the Foreign Service Academy in the city.
The recipients are Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshid Alam, Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Syed Mohammad Al Muhari, former Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh.
Sheikh Hasina said she believes that the award will encourage Bangladeshi diplomats to be the best performers by discharging their duties with utmost professionalism from their respective positions.
"Besides, the diplomats of our friendly countries will be encouraged to take the relationship between Bangladesh and their respective countries to new heights," she added.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry awarded them with the Bangabandhu Medal 2020 in recognition of their excellent contributions to the diplomatic field.
Khurshid Alam played a significant role in the peaceful solution to maritime disputes with neighbouring India and Myanmar, while Syed Mohammad Al Muhari played an important role in strengthening the bilateral ties with the UAE.
At the event, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam announced the names of the recipients, while the two recipients shared their feelings.
Sharing his feelings, Syed Mohammad Al Muhari dedicated the medal to the people of the UAE and Bangladesh.
At the function, a book titled "Sheikh Hasina: Bimugdho Bishwa" published highlighting the 40-year magical leadership of Sheikh Hasina since 1981 was launched.
Amir Hossain Amu, MP, Abul Hasanat Abdullah, MP and Matia Chowdhury, MP also spoke on the occasion. The foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka were also present.    -UNB


