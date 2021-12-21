100 DU students get bicycle

Video
Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
DU Correspondent

Marking the 100th birth anniversary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one hundred students of Dhaka University (DU) on Monday received free bicycles.
Former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Liberation War and Independence Struggle Affairs Secretary and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Organizing Secretary Sad Bin Kader Chowdhury took this initiative in 2019.
However, the programme was postponed as the university was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the programme on Monday evening at TSC on the campus.
There were sixty male and forty female students among the bicycle recipients.
Apart from this, these bicycles were distributed among the students of only 2019-2020 academic session.
Navana Group sponsored the bicycle distribution programme.
Presidium Member of Awami League Abdur Rahman and Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque were present as Chief Guest and Chief Speaker at the programme respectively.
BCL central President Al-Nahean Khan Joy, General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya, BCL DU unit President Sanjit Chandra Das, General Secretary Saddam Hossain and Navana Group CEO Wahed Azizur Rahman addressed the programme, among others.



