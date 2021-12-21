Video
Dhaka’s air quality still unhealthy

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked fourth worst in Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning.
The capital city had an AQI score of 197around 10am as the air was classified as 'unhealthy'.  An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.
Pakistan's Lahore, Afghanistan's Kabul and India's Delhi occupied the top three spots with AQI scores of 426, 395 and 224, which is classified as 'Hazardous' and 'very unhealthy' respectively.
Air quality in this 'hazardous' range triggers health warnings of emergency conditions by media outlets. Besides, when air quality is in this 'very unhealthy' range, it is expected that there will be widespread effects among the general population and more serious effects in members of sensitive groups.  AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants-Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.    -UNB


