Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Woman ‘tortured to death by husband’in Chattogram

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 20: A woman was tortured to death allegedly by her husband at Joldi village in Banshkhali Upazilaon on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Akhi, 21, wife of Anisul Islam, a lawyer of Chattogram court.
Deceased's brother-in-law Abul Kalam said Akhi got married to lawyer Anisul around 1.5 years back and they lived in a rented house in Pathania Goda area of Chandgaon Thana.
He alleged Akhi's husband Anisul had been torturing her for dowry since the marriage. When she disclosed the matter to her family, her husband increased his torture.
Few days back, Anisul kicked her on her abdomen mercilessly, leaving her seriously injured.
Later, she was admitted to Parkview Hospital in the city on Saturday. As the doctors at the hospital denied conducting any surgery on her due to her critical condition she was shifted to Panchlaish Surgiscope Clinic on Sunday morning where she died in the evening.
Following a complaint, police recovered the body, said officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchlaish Model Police Station Md Jahidul. "We have detained two people including her husband for questioning," the OC added.
The case will be handed over to Chandgaon police, he said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
100 DU students get bicycle
Dhaka’s air quality still unhealthy
Woman ‘tortured to death by husband’in Chattogram
Hall admin recommends expulsion of BCL activist
DMP arrests 50 for consuming, selling drugs
BTV Ctg launches 24/7 streaming
MIST holds 21st council meeting
JnU teachers, students demand justice


Latest News
US offers $5m for info on attack against Avijit, wife
Dialogue on EC nothing but a drama: BNP
Tamim prepares to come back
Barcelona approves debt plan for stadium renovation
PM hopes youths' initiatives will make Bangladesh prosperous nation
Ronaldo donates shirt to raise money for victims
Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375
15 organizations get Joy Bangla Youth Award
Nadal tests positive for Covid
Tigers to start practice in New Zealand on Tuesday
Most Read News
Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
8th death anniv of Zohra Tajuddin today
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
E-commerce platform Walcart launched
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Turkish lira plunges again Erdogan rules out higher rates
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft