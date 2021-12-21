Woman ‘tortured to death by husband’in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 20: A woman was tortured to death allegedly by her husband at Joldi village in Banshkhali Upazilaon on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Akhi, 21, wife of Anisul Islam, a lawyer of Chattogram court.

Deceased's brother-in-law Abul Kalam said Akhi got married to lawyer Anisul around 1.5 years back and they lived in a rented house in Pathania Goda area of Chandgaon Thana.

He alleged Akhi's husband Anisul had been torturing her for dowry since the marriage. When she disclosed the matter to her family, her husband increased his torture.

Few days back, Anisul kicked her on her abdomen mercilessly, leaving her seriously injured.

Later, she was admitted to Parkview Hospital in the city on Saturday. As the doctors at the hospital denied conducting any surgery on her due to her critical condition she was shifted to Panchlaish Surgiscope Clinic on Sunday morning where she died in the evening.

Following a complaint, police recovered the body, said officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchlaish Model Police Station Md Jahidul. "We have detained two people including her husband for questioning," the OC added.

The case will be handed over to Chandgaon police, he said. -UNB







