Hall admin recommends expulsion of BCL activist

The administration of Master Da Surja Sen Hall of the Dhaka University (DU) recommended expulsion of Md Sifatullah Sifat, a 2016-17 session student of the Department of Women and Gender Studies and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activist of this hall unit, from the hall after finding his involvement in torturing Kazi Porosh Mia, a second year student of the Department of French Language and Culture.

Porosh Mia lodged a complaint with the hall administration after being tortured by Sifatullah at 351 no room of the hall on December 12.

After receiving the complain, the hall administration formed a three-member committee making senior house tutor of the hall, Assistant Prof Ahammad Ullah as convener to investigate into the matter.

Contacted, Ahammad Ullah said, "We have talked to the victim, accused and witnesses and taken their written and verbal statements. We found Sifat's involvement in such torture."

"The hall administration decided to expel Sifat from the hall for lifetime. Sifat will never be able to stay at the hall. If he stays illegally, we shall take further action against him," he added.

He further said the report of the investigation will be submitted to the proctor office, Vice Chancellor office and other concerned offices.

Sifatullah has been accused of torturing students more than once before. He was last accused of torturing two students overnight on November 8. The two tortured students also lodged written complain with the university's Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani. Later they withdraw the complain reaching a compromise in the midst of hall provost Prof Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan.

Sifat was also temporarily suspended from the university in 2018 due to student abuse.

However, Sifat is known as the younger brother of Imran Sagor, a follower of Chhatra League president Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Deputy Office Secretary of BCL Surja Sen Hall unit.









