CTG airport turning into gold smuggling haven

It is disturbing to note that gold smuggling through Chittagong's Shah Amanat International Airport has recently shot up at alarming rate. During the last few months, Chittagong Customs Intelligence Department has detected several cases of gold smuggling.



According to Customs Intelligence and Chattogram Civil Aviation sources, Chattogram Customs Authorities have recovered 86 gold bars, weighing approximately 10 kg, hidden on board a flight from Dubai that landed at Shah Amanat International Airport on December 18.



The bars were found under a seat on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft by customs detectives and NSI personnel on Saturday morning.



However, no one was arrested in connection with this incident.



In another separate incident on November 23, the airport's customs detectives and NSI have detained a passenger with 4 kg 100 grams of gold. Approximate price of these gold is about 2 crore 40 lakh rupees. The gold was seized from a passenger on a Bangladesh Biman flight from Dubai. And in another such smuggling case, 82 bars of gold weighing over 9 kg had been recovered from a passenger in late September.



The sudden spree of smuggling incidents raises the question automatically - why this particular airport is repeatedly being targeted by the gold smuggling ring? Also, why the airport's security authority is failing to prevent the nexus from using various routes to smuggle gold?



The fact that so many smuggling operations being busted in recent times also suggest, the actual volume of smuggled gold is much higher than whatever amount seized by law enforcers and customs officials of the airport. In spite of almost regular hauls made at various entry points into Bangladesh, huge quantities of gold are smuggled in every year. Concurrently, our airports are also being used as a lucrative route to smuggle out gold.



And even more alarming is that a number of airport and civil aviation members have been found involved with the international gold smuggling racket. As the media is abuzz with frequent reports of gold smuggling while our two major international airports, Dhaka and Chattogram, are fast turning into safe havens for practicing the offence. We believe, it is time to quickly spot the causes and address them to prevent the growing evil of gold smuggling through our two international airports.



Law enforcers must stop shying away from bringing the people to book who are involved and yet get away with the crime simply because of their political clout or influential connections. It is time the authorities went after the criminals without fear or favour. Gold smuggling is a curse for the country and the economy. Not to forget, gold smuggling is often closely associated with drugs smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering and other serious crimes.



We don't want our airports to turn into gold smuggling hubs.