Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

CTG airport turning into gold smuggling haven

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

It is disturbing to note that gold smuggling through Chittagong's Shah Amanat International Airport has recently shot up at alarming rate. During the last few months, Chittagong Customs Intelligence Department has detected several cases of gold smuggling.

According to Customs Intelligence and Chattogram Civil Aviation sources, Chattogram Customs Authorities have recovered 86 gold bars, weighing approximately 10 kg, hidden on board a flight from Dubai that landed at Shah Amanat International Airport on December 18.

The bars were found under a seat on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft by customs detectives and NSI personnel on Saturday morning.

However, no one was arrested in connection with this incident.

In another separate incident on November 23, the airport's customs detectives and NSI have detained a passenger with 4 kg 100 grams of gold.  Approximate price of these gold is about 2 crore 40 lakh rupees.  The gold was seized from a passenger on a Bangladesh Biman flight from Dubai. And in another such smuggling case, 82 bars of gold weighing over 9 kg had been recovered from a passenger in late September.

The sudden spree of smuggling incidents raises the question automatically - why this particular airport is repeatedly being targeted by the gold smuggling ring? Also, why the airport's security authority is failing to prevent the nexus from using various routes to smuggle gold?

The fact that so many smuggling operations being busted in recent times also suggest, the actual volume of smuggled gold is much higher than whatever amount seized by law enforcers and customs officials of the airport. In spite of almost regular hauls made at various entry points into Bangladesh, huge quantities of gold are smuggled in every year. Concurrently, our airports are also being used as a lucrative route to smuggle out gold.

And even more alarming is that a number of airport and civil aviation members have been found involved with the international gold smuggling racket. As the media is abuzz with frequent reports of gold smuggling while our two major international airports, Dhaka and Chattogram, are fast turning into safe havens for practicing the offence. We believe, it is time to quickly spot the causes and address them to prevent the growing evil of gold smuggling through our two international airports.

Law enforcers must stop shying away from bringing the people to book who are involved and yet get away with the crime simply because of their political clout or influential connections. It is time the authorities went after the criminals without fear or favour. Gold smuggling is a curse for the country and the economy. Not to forget, gold smuggling is often closely associated with drugs smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering and other serious crimes.

We don't want our airports to turn into gold smuggling hubs.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CTG airport turning into gold smuggling haven
Economic recovery efforts put country in IMF's good book
Mess in railway project implementation
Our suit-makers having a field day
Battery recycling factory causing death to cattle
Victory Day today
ACC must act up to president’s advice
Marching forward towards a Digital Bangladesh


Latest News
US offers $5m for info on attack against Avijit, wife
Dialogue on EC nothing but a drama: BNP
Tamim prepares to come back
Barcelona approves debt plan for stadium renovation
PM hopes youths' initiatives will make Bangladesh prosperous nation
Ronaldo donates shirt to raise money for victims
Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375
15 organizations get Joy Bangla Youth Award
Nadal tests positive for Covid
Tigers to start practice in New Zealand on Tuesday
Most Read News
Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
8th death anniv of Zohra Tajuddin today
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
E-commerce platform Walcart launched
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Turkish lira plunges again Erdogan rules out higher rates
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft