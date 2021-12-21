Poor services at airport

Dear Sir

Most of passengers and general visitors facing are facing harassment and sufferings at Shah Jalal International Airport. Custom department is allegedly dishonest and earns money illegally. It harasses passengers for money.



What could be more embarrassing for a country than this? This is shameful if little trolley could not be found at the airport, the entrance to a country. In fact, who is responsible, as if there is no one to see these irregularities? What if the state could not provide these services in the sector from which it earns the most? The airport needs some dedicated staff who will take care of all the expatriates. These issues need to be improved before the construction of the 3rd terminal. Peoples demand is, armed forces employer can provide services in this section. These services need to be improved before the construction of the 3rd terminal.



Whether it is under armed forces or civil services the fact is that the services must be improved. Authority's negligence causes public suffering mainly. Therefore, higher authority must take initiatives in this regard.

Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID