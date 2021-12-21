

Passport offices hostage to syndicate



Sometimes, policy makers express their gratitude towards expatriates and promise numerous commitments in their speech in front of the media but nothing is implemented later. I am writing in this article about the harassment of such remittance-fighters in passport offices through some fictional events from my practical experiences. Passport offices are under control of syndicate now. In accordance with my practical experiences, there is no passport application accepted without unofficial transactions except exceptions.



By the way, about 48 million citizens are using Facebook in Bangladesh in this digital era. Many public and private FB groups are created by users for several purposes. Groups for sharing experiences of visiting passport offices are not exceptional cases where victim members of such groups express their views and experiences in this regard. We can observe the scenarios of passport offices from there by scrolling news feeds that every service seeker is expressing their feelings about getting a passport in hand as he has become a BCS cadre! However, getting a passport should be a normal thing as a citizen-right. This should never be a golden-deer like difficult one.



Fiction-1: Mr Robiul Islam who obtained an MRP (Machine Readable) passport, adding 'MD' as a prefix with his name when he was a student of class three. At the time of registration for JSC exam, he was informed that any short form like MD, MST, DR, and ENG etc as prefix of the name will not be accepted to get exam registration. To comply with the instruction of his school, he completed his registration with the name "Robiul Islam".



When his previous passport expired, he took an initiative to obtain a new passport with a corrected name, removing 'MD' from his name to agree with her academic record as the name mismatch may create problems in future. He went to Gazipur Regional Passport Office (Gazipur RPO) with a filled up MRP passport-form according to instructions of the official website of DIP.



When he appeared in front of the passport application receiving desk of that RPO, the respective official denied his application showing cause that "no hand-hand written passport application is accepted". On a later date, the printed application also denied stating that "no correction is allowed". Finally, he submitted his passport application in three attempts with the intervention of Assistant Director (AD) of the said RPO.



It is mentionable that said passport-application was submitted in the month of January 2021 but it was showing "pending for re-issue justification" until September 2021. He met with the Assistant Director (AD) and requested to forward his passport application. Then, it was sent to the Central Re-issue Investigation (CRI) department by AD After seven days, it was rejected by CRI demanding a Birth Registration Number (BRN). By frequent request of the applicant, AD sent to the CRI after re-justification and rejected by CRI six times demanding the same number. Finally, it was solved by the help of a Deputy Director several times at different steps of the passport process including CRI.



Fiction-2: Mr Rasel Ahmed, a new applicant who was living and doing business based in Gazipur, went to the Gazipur RPO to submit an E-passport application. On the first day, the passport-application receiving desk denied his application showing cause that "passport-application must be made using own email ID" (he used the email of another). Second day, he was denied for showing cause of "needing an updated TIN certificate" as he was a businessman. On the third day, he was denied as well stating that "the application has to be submitted to the respective RPO of his own home district".



Fiction-3: Mr Kabir Hossain is an MRP passport holder and need a re-issue of his passport. According to his MRP, his name spelling was Kabir Hossain and his name spelling was Kabir Hossen as per NID. By attempting three times, he was able to submit his passport application making an unofficial transaction. After submitting the passport-application, it was showing "Enrolment in process" for five months. To obtain his E-passport, he had to make unofficial transactions in every step of the process including enrolment in the system. Finally, he got the passport after one year from the submission date of passport application.



I was a victim of fiction-1 directly and I was a witness of another two fictional events. These are the present scenarios of the Gazipur RPO. Firstly, I assumed that these types of harassment are occurring in Gazipur RPO only. For my curiosity, I scrolled down the news feed of passport related different FB groups, I discovered that these are happening in all RPOs including head office. I am astonished that there is no authority in Bangladesh who looks into the matter. I believe strongly that all are known about this, but they are managed by the illegal transitions.



It is very easy to find out, if an authority checks the passport applications in any RPO, he will find that most of the applications are submitted through a syndicate channel to avoid harassment. When a passport application is submitted through a syndicate, the respective syndicate member provides a symbol in the passport application. Applications without a syndicate symbol are being rejected frequently to influence submission through nominated channels. This is an open secret.

The writer is freelance columnist.

He is a member, Dhaka Taxes

Bar Association









