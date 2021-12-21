People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis

The people's governance is one of the norms of democracy. The word, democracy, comes from the Greek words "demos," meaning people, and "kratos" meaning power; so democracy can be interpreted as "people's power." In Chinese, the term for democracy is "??" (minzhu), meaning "the people are masters". China did not duplicate the Western model of democracy, but created its own. It operates a governance system covering a population of more than 1.4 billion, consisting of 56 ethnic groups across the country, making possible wide and sustained participation of its entire population.



About two thousand years ago, the Confucianist political philosopher Mencius said: "People are the most important element (in a state); the spirits of land and grain are secondary; and the sovereign is the least." These people-centred ideas of Mencius, though not mature democratic philosophy yet, have exercised a tremendous influence in Chinese history, which can still be felt today.



Democracy is a means to bring good life to all citizens. Democracy should not exist just in form, it has to be substantive. Democracy should be wide and continual people's participation in the whole governance process with the objective of bringing about better life for all. Democracy is not just for show during elections. However China created its own distinctive governance process. Its governance process is not like other socialist countries. China adopted people-centred governance process which is, in fact, rooted in the principle of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



During Jiang Zemin regime, the 'Three Representation' was introduced as the cornerstone of its governance. The 'Three Representation' mean representing the demand for the development of advanced social productive forces, the direction of advanced culture, and the fundamental interests of the greatest majority of the people.



In 2003, Hu Jintao reinterpreted the concept into the Three for the people, a new slogan: the party must exercise its power for the people, have passion for the people and seek benefits of the people. Later, Hu Jintao came forth with a new theoretical concept of the scientific Outlook of development to the public in 2004. The notion of the scientific Outlook of development is 'Putting People First' making sure that future development would be more balanced and sustainable.



Hu Jintao also introduced the concept of a Harmonious Socialist Society was to present a new mode of governance which combines elements of traditional Confucianism and a 'liberal 'governance style of individual self-realization and self-responsibility. The 'liberal governance style in modern industrial states guarantee their citizens equal opportunities while assigning to them the responsibility of taking the risks of individual choice.



President Xi said in his speech at the centennial ceremony of the CPC, "On the journey ahead, we must rely closely on the people to create history, uphold the party's fundamental purpose of wholeheartedly serving the people, and develop whole-process people's democracy, safeguard social fairness and justice, and resolve the imbalances and inadequacies in development and the most pressing difficulties and problems that are of great concern to the people."



China's whole-process governance focuses on consensus building. It is a complete system with supporting mechanisms and procedures, and has been fully tested through wide participation. It integrates two major democratic models--electoral democracy and consultative democracy. Based on people's congress system, the "whole-process people's democracy" enables the Chinese people to broadly and continuously participate in the day-to-day political activities at all levels, including democratic elections, political consultation, decision-making and oversight. At the grass roots level, where the majority of the people live, Chinese government has introduced rural elections. It works well for China. It is China's contribution of ideas and solutions to the political progress of humanity.



The story of Chinese lawmaker, Liu Li, gives a glimpse into how China's whole-process governance operates. Liu, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) China's top legislature, has fought her way to the influential position from the grassroots. In 2012, Liu was elected as a deputy to the local legislature in Xiamen and became an NPC deputy in 2013.



In 2018, Liu proposed establishing local "one-stop" help centres to investigate child sexual abuse cases to the NPC. Her proposal was addressed by the NPC and measures were adopted. Liu's suggestions originated from close contact with local communities. When the NPC is not in session, she visits fellow migrant workers' homes and collects their opinions online. She also listens to comments on society from her clients who come from all walks of life.



Liu's story is only one example of how grassroots deputies respond to people's needs and how people's congress contributes to China's "people's governance in whole-process of China. Therefore, China's political system is regarded as one which empowers the people to get involved in the country's decision-making and good governance at all levels.

