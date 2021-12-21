IT sector of Bangladesh has a  long way to go

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said, "Dhaka does not mean Bangladesh, Bangladesh outside Dhaka is the real Bangladesh". However, the digital revolution began in 1979 with the invention of the Internet. The integration of devices with the Internet is beginning to have an impact on development in many areas, including people's daily lives, culture, business and commerce. Advances in science, technology and information technology have begun to accelerate the pace of world development.



In his short regime Bangabandhu tried to improve agriculture, education, health, and information and communication technology sector in order to construct golden Bengal. Bangabandhu laid the foundation of a modern science-minded technology-based Bangladesh, which paved the way for Bangladesh to participate in the digital revolution. Under Bangabandhu's leadership, on 5 September 1973, Bangladesh became a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), one of the 15 organizations of the United Nations.



On 3 June 1975, under the leadership of Bangabandhu, the Earth-Resource Technology Satellite Program of Satellite was implemented in Betbunia. He inaugurated the Earth-Station at Satellite in Betbunia. Bangabandhu's well thought out and far-sighted initiative focused on science, technology and technical education and formed an education commission headed by a scientist like Dr Mohammad Kudrat-e-Khuda. After the murder of Bangabandhu and his whole family on 15 August 1975, the theme became the dream of building a golden Bengal. During the rule of successive governments, the people of the country witnessed the rejection of the proposal to add internet cable lines for free.



Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, took power in 1996 and emphasized on information technology. In 1999, the Sheikh Hasina-led government decided to build a high-tech park at Kaliakair in Gazipur. The election manifesto of Bangladesh Awami League published in 2008 promised to build an IT rich Bangladesh. The goal was to build a digital Bangladesh by 2021. The aim of the present government to build a digital Bangladesh is to establish good governance by ensuring optimal use of the information technology sector, infrastructure development, building skilled human resources, creating decent work and establishing e-services.



By installing digital devices to the distant regions of the country government has ensured information and communication technology related services across the country. This system has also coordinated information and communication technology related activities at public and private levels, increasing the capacity of trained manpower for fast changing technology. Government has started work aiming to bringing internet to the doorsteps of the people as a first step to materialise the target of Digital Bangladesh.



Apart from infrastructural development, Sajeeb Wazed Joy is also working on a plan to develop ICT and technology in the education sector. Sheikh Russell Digital Lab has been set up in about eight and a half thousand educational institutions of the country. The government's goal is to bring all educational institutions under this technology. The process of introducing ICT subjects in the primary level curriculum is underway to introduce ICT to students from an early age.



In addition, the Business Communication Center is being set up to increase job opportunities for university graduates in the business market. Two such centres have already been set up at BUET and CHUET. More than 50,000 jobs have been created in this sector. Sajeeb Wazed Joy has directed the concerned ministry to create about 1 million more jobs by 2025. Government services have already been brought online. More than 600 services are now being provided online to the citizens. Millions of startups are being sponsored by the Innovation Fund. As a result, about two and a half thousand domestic startups have stood. The country now has millions of dollars worth of startups.



The digital revolution of the present era is being considered as the fourth industrial revolution. The Fourth Industrial Revolution originated in Bangladesh in 2011 from a project of the German government. With the widespread use of internet, the speed of life around the world has increased dramatically with the uninterrupted use of information technology and the rapid transfer of information. Bangladesh needs to make extensive preparations to take advantage of this revolution. The use of state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT and robotics in the Fourth Industrial Revolution requires rapid strategic planning.



In order to take advantage of the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the main goal will be to create skilled human resources suitable for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. At present the number of young people in Bangladesh is around 50 million which is more than 30 percent of the total population. For the next 30 years, young or productive people will be in the majority. Enjoying the benefits of this knowledge-based industrial revolution is the greatest tool.

