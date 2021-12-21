Human chain demands peaceful UP polls at Bagha

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Dec 20: In demand of peaceful Union Parishad (UP) elections, a human chain was formed in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday at 11 am.

The human chain was arranged in front of the Upazila Parishad. In association with Bagha Peace Facilitator Group, it was organized by Hunger Project-Bangladesh.

On December 26, elections will be held in Arani, Bawsa and Chakrajapur unions. To hold these elections impartially and peacefully, memorandum was submitted to deputy commissioner, upazila election officer, and officer-in-charge of Bagha Police Station.

Among others, retired assistant teacher of Bagha High School Ohidur Rahman and Hunger Project Director Alamin took part in the human chain.

