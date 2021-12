Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman inaugurating the Liberation War Monument











Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman inaugurating the Liberation War Monument 'Muktisopan' adjacent to Kaptai Upazila Muktijoddha Complex in the town on Monday. Rangamati Zila Parishad Member Angsuichain Chowdhury, Kaptai Upazila Parishad Chairman Mafizul Haque, UNO Muntasir Jahan, ASP Rawshan Ara Rob and AC Land Md Mainul Hossain Chowdhury were also present at that time. photo: observer