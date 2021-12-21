Two missing men among three found dead in 3 dists

A woman and two missing men have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Cox's Bazar and Bagerhat, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Safia Khatun, 32, wife of Shamim Talukdar, a resident of Maizile Village in the upazila.

The deceased's uncle Rafiqul said Shamim had been at loggerhead with Safia for dowry money since their marriage.

As a sequel to it, he killed his wife following a feud took place on Saturday night, and went hiding soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belkuchi Police Station (PS) Golam Mostafa said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Family members of the deceased claimed the incident as a murder and demanded justice over it.

The actual reason behind Safia's death would be known after investigation and receiving the autopsy report, the OC added.

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) recovered the body of a man from Ukhia Upazila in the district on Saturday after about 11 months of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Syed Amin, 40, a resident of Chakmarkul Camp at Hoyaikang in Teknaf Upazila of the district. He was a boatman by profession.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) of 8 APBn Kamran Hossain said Syed Amin went missing on January 17.

On January 20, an unknown caller demanded Tk 80,000 to his family members as ransom money over mobile phone.

The family members lodged a complaint with Teknaf Model PS the same day.

After more than 11 months, police arrested three Rohingya people on Saturday noon suspecting that they might have involved in the incident.

The arrested are Mohammad Islam, Abdul Monaf and Mohammad Ilias, residents of Thaingkhali Hakimpara Camp in Ukhia Upazila.

They confessed of killing Syed Amin and dumped his body at No. 14 Hakimpara Camp during preliminary interrogation.

Following their statement, members of APBn recovered the body of Syed Amin from there at around 3:30pm on Saturday.

Filing of a murder case with Ukhia PS is underway in this connection, the ASP added.

BAGERHAT: The body of a missing teenager has been recovered on Friday afternoon a month after a coal-laden bulkhead sank in the Poshur Channel at Mongla Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Zihad Hossain, 17, son of Alam Hawlader, a resident of Pirojpur District. He used to work as a cook of the bulkhead.

Police sources said the body was found floating after collecting coal from the sunk bulkhead in the afternoon.

After recovering the body, it was sent to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Earlier, three bodies were recovered who went missing in this incident.

So far, four bodies have been recovered.

On November 15, five crew members went missing after a coal-laden bulkhead ship capsized in the Poshur River near Mongla Port following a collision with a merchant vessel.

Though two of the crew members managed to swim to safety, others went missing. One of them is still missing.

Sub-Inspector of Mongla PS Bishwajit Mukherjee confirmed the incident.











