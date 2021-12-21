Cold wave jeopardises life in northern districts



The photo taken on Monday shows cold wave sweeping over Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram. photo: observer

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: In Tentulia Upazila of the district, 8.8 degree Celsius temperature was recorded on Monday.

This information was confirmed by local meteorological office (Met Office.).

According to field sources, cooling is vitiating life in these northern localities. The life has become almost standstill.

From Sunday afternoon, the cold wave started flowing over the localities, and due to mercury-level falling, excessive cold is felt. After 8 pm haats and bazaars of Tentulia Town are becoming free of public presence.

A visit to different haats and bazzars of the upazila found cold-hit people preventing cold by igniting fire; in bordering villages, igniting fire was seen in house yards.

Housewife Firoza Aktar of Darkipara Village said, the temperature drops drastically in the morning; dew drops like rain rolling tin-shed rooms; floor, windows and household articles turn bone-chilling cold. "The bone-chilling cold has been felt since Sunday evening. We never felt so cold before."

Several farmers in Sharial and Kankata said, "My hands became almost paralyzed while lifting cabbage and cauliflower from farm in the morning. I was getting shivered. Later I received heating from oven fire to regain energy."

Also low-income people as well as day-earning ones are facing problem to go to work.

In tea estates, labourers were seen hiccupping to continue lifting their tea leaves.

Crowding of cold-hit people was seen in the town haats, bazaars and footpath shops for buying warm clothes. Most of them were from low-income and day-earning classes. Affluent customers were also seen purchasing warm clothes. Old warm clothes like jacket, sweater, blazers and different other warm clothes were being sold there.

Cold patients developing sneezing, coughing and fever are being admitted to hospital and clinics. Physicians were seen advising them to abide by health guidelines.

Acting Officer of the Upazila Met Office Rasel Shah said, as the region is nearby the Himalayan and Kanchanjunga, the cold feeling is higher. For the last one week, the temperature has been recorded below 10 degree Celsius. The winter cooling severity is likely to deteriorate further, he maintained.

PABNA: In the upazila, lowest temperature of 9 degree Celsius was recorded at 9 am on Monday. On Sunday it was recorded at 12.5 Degree Celsius, 3.5 Degree Celsius lower within one-day. The temperature is likely to drop further.

Helal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi Meteorological Monitoring Cell, said the first cold wave of the season started from Monday.

At present, a mild cold wave is prevailing in Ishwardi; the condition is likely to last for a few more days; and the severity of the winter cold may go up, he added.

Extremely poor people in the char areas of Ishwardi are in trouble. Cold diseases including sneezing, coughing and fever are on the rise.

Afzal Hossain, a day-labourer of Dapunia area in the district town, said, "I did not go out today due to severe cold. I have not yet received any winter clothe."

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Life has become standstill in Fulbari Upazila of the district due to cold wave.

Low-income people have fallen in disarray in the upazila. But despite the unbearable cold, they have to go out for work. After afternoon, temperature starts falling, and over the night, thick fog covers surrounding areas.

According to the weather monitoring cell, with increasing cold severity, mild cold wave has been falling from Monday in the upazila.

To keep the suffering of destitute people under tolerable limit, all governmental preparations are available, sources at the local administration said.

Sources at the Rajarhat Weather Monitoring office-Kurigram said, the temperature has been continuing to fall since the beginning of Poush, the first month of winter season. On December 20, lowest 9.5 Degree Celsius temperature was recorded in the upazila. So cold wave has started falling. The cold wave is likely to continue for the next three to four days, said Acting Officer Subal Chandra Sarkar of the monitoring office.

People's gathering for purchasing winter clothes is increasing in shops in the upazila.

This is the Boro-farming time. So, agriculture labourers are suffering much.

Van drivers Hakku Mia and Jahurul Haq of Nawdanga Union said, "We are getting it hard to run vans amid strong cold. But despite that we have to go out. We did not get any warm clothes or blankets."

Sources in upazila administration said, Upazila Project Implementation (UPI) Department has undertaken an initiative to distribute warm clothes among cold-hit people. Also private level of warm clothe distribution has been initiated.

UPI Officer Sabuj Kumar Gupta said, 2,815 pieces of blankets have been allocated in the upazila while Tk 9,92,501 for procuring warm clothes and blankets.

Already, these blankets have been distributed in six unions of the upazila, he added. Also more warm clothes have been procured, he further said, adding, these are under process for distribution.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Suman Das confirmed the distribution of the warm clothes.







