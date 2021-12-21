Two jailed in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Dec 20: A mobile court in the district on Sunday sentenced two drug addicts to one-month of imprisonment.

The jailed persons are Jihadul Islam, 32, and Shafiqul Islam, 42.

Executive Magistrate and Additional Commissioner (Land) Bimal Chakma conducted the mobile court and sentenced them to jail.

Earlier, a team of Narcotics Control Department led by Sub-Inspector Asadul Haque conducted a drive in Shimulbari Jotindra Narayan area and detained the duo red-handed while they were consuming drugs.









