8 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Dec 20: Some eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,668 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, three are in Pabna, two in Joypurhat, and one in Rajshahi, Natore and Bogura districts each.

A total of 1,686 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 686 were from Bogura, 324 from Rajshahi including 207 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 96,082 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with nine new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.





