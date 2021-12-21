Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

8 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 20: Some eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,668 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said of the newly infected people, three are in Pabna, two in Joypurhat, and one in Rajshahi, Natore and Bogura districts each.
A total of 1,686 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 686 were from Bogura, 324 from Rajshahi including 207 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.
Among the total infected, 96,082 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with nine new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Human chain demands peaceful UP polls at Bagha
Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman inaugurating the Liberation War Monument
Two missing men among three found dead in 3 dists
Cold wave jeopardises life in northern districts
Two jailed in Kurigram
8 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Man electrocuted in Pirojpur
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts


Latest News
US offers $5m for info on attack against Avijit, wife
Dialogue on EC nothing but a drama: BNP
Tamim prepares to come back
Barcelona approves debt plan for stadium renovation
PM hopes youths' initiatives will make Bangladesh prosperous nation
Ronaldo donates shirt to raise money for victims
Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375
15 organizations get Joy Bangla Youth Award
Nadal tests positive for Covid
Tigers to start practice in New Zealand on Tuesday
Most Read News
Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
8th death anniv of Zohra Tajuddin today
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food
Philippines typhoon death toll climbs to 208
New Zealand links man's death to Pfizer COVID vaccine
Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
E-commerce platform Walcart launched
Marriage fraud case: Cricketer Nasir, wife get bail
Turkish lira plunges again Erdogan rules out higher rates
‘Afghanistan heading for chaos’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft