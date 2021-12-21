Video
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted in Pirojpur

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Dec 20: A man was electrocuted in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Habibur Rahman, 35, son of late Sultan Hawlader, was a resident of Burikhali Village under Shakharikhati Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said farmers set up an electric trap to save their croplands from rat in Chalitakhali Village.
However, Habibur came in contact with live electricity there while he was passing by, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
A case has been filed with Nazirpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Nazirpur PS Mahidul Islam confirmed the incident.


