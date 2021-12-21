Video
Home Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondents

Four people including two housewives and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Sylhet, Narsingdi, Barishal and Mymensingh, in four days.
SYLHET: An expatriate's wife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bishwanath Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Hena Begum, 30, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Rafiq Mia, a resident of Chhatak Upazila in Sunamganj.
Local sources said Hena, mother of two children, came to visit her father's house in Joynagar Noapara Village in Bishwanath Upazila of Sylhet about a month back.
However, She hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her father's house in the evening, they added.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Khajanchi Union Parishad Chairman Talukder Gias Uddin said Hena Begum might have committed suicide following a family feud with her husband.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bishwanath Police Station (PS) Gazi Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Raipura Upazila of the district early Friday.
Deceased Johirul Isalm, 30, was the son of Sumsu Mia, a resident of Hatuvanga Kandapara Village under Mirjanagar Union in the upazila. He was a fish trader by          profession.
The deceased's family members said they saw Johirul's hanging body in a room in the morning and informed it to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Locals said he was addicted in drugs and gambling.
Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Halim confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Ria Moni, 25, was the wife of Sabuj Hawlader, a resident of Seral Village under Goila Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Kamal Serniabat of the area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ria Moni got married with Sabuj Hawlader, son of Altab Hawlader, five years back. As Sabuj does not earn, Ria Moni often locked into altercations with him.
However, Ria Moni hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house on Thursday noon.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.     
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Tamanna Akter, 13, was the daughter of Helal Uddin, a resident of Chaybaria Village under Rawana Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Kalaipar Jaleshwar High School in the area.
The deceased's family members said they saw the body of Tahmina hanging from the ceiling of her room in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police assumed that she might have committed suicide over an altercation with her parents that took place two days back.
Gafargaon PS OC Faruque Ahmed confirmed the incident.


