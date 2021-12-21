Video
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondents

Two people have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Sherpur, in two days.
BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nur Islam, 30, son of Amzad Hossain, a resident of Chak Abir Village in Badalgachhi Upazila of Naogaon District. He was a fish trader by profession.
Police and local sources said Nur Islam was returning to Badalgacchi from Santahar carrying fish riding by a bicycle.
At around 9am, a soil-laden tractor hit the bicycle in front of Hamim Filling Station in Santahar Bypass Tinmatha intersection area, leaving Nur Islam dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers seized the tractor but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.
Sub-Inspector of Santahar Police Outpost Anhar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Biplob Hossain Bishu alias Sumon, 32, son of Murad Mia, a resident of Bagrakasa area in the district town.
The injured person is Rehena.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed said a motorcycle carrying Biplob turned turtle on a road after losing its control over the steering in Valukakura Village in the afternoon and later, hit a woman, which left both the motorcyclist and woman critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Nalitabari Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced Biplob dead.
Injured Rehena was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.
However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft