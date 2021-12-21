Video
Closing ceremony of KOICA CHW Project held at Bochaganj

Published : Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondent

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, Dec 20: The closing ceremony of KOICA CHW Project was held in Bochaganj Upazila of the district on Monday at 3 pm.
The closing function was organized by Good Neighbors Bangladesh in Abdur Rouf Chowdhury auditorium in the upazila.
Good Neighbors Bangladesh's Country Director M. Mainuddin Mainul presided over it. KOICA Country Director Do Young A spoke as chief guest.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Chhanda Paul, Upazila Chairman Advocate Md Zulfiqar Hossain, Deputy Director of Dinajpur Family Planning Momotaz Begum, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Abul Basar Md Sayeduzzaman, Dinajpur General Hospital's Senior Consultant Dr. Ashutosh Debsharma, Union Chairman Shah Newaz Parvez, Union Chairman Utpal Roy Bulu, and Project Manager Raymond Quiah also spoke, among others.


